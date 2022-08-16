I'm cursed with an outstanding memory of events that happened years ago. Almost all of them. In 1954, I was in the fourth grade when out of nowhere Mrs. Johnson stopped teaching a really dull history lesson and said “You know the trouble with the world today is people are making decisions based on whether or not they can get away with it rather than whats right or wrong.” Things haven't changed much.
Reading the news I learned Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he was immediately suspending a Democratic state attorney for refusing to enforce some of Florida laws, including the state's new abortion ban. The prosecutor, Andrew Warren, was elected twice since 2016 to represent Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa Bay. During his time in office, he has implemented progressive criminal-justice reforms, including prioritizing violent crime and decreasing the number of people arrested and incarcerated for first-time, nonviolent offenses.
The Florida Politics website called Warren a "social justice warrior" after he opposed expanding Florida's anti-riot laws and refused to prosecute people who were protesting racism and police brutality following George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police. His bio has been removed from Wiki.
DeSantis, a Republican, accused Warren of selectively picking which laws to enforce during his tenure. The order from the governor's office cited a letter Warren signed saying he wouldn't enforce abortion and laws that prohibit transgender care for minors. "We don't elect people in one part of the state to have veto power over what the entire state decides on these important issues," DeSantis said at a press event flanked by Tampa sheriffs.
Law experts predict the suspension will stick because he made public the laws wouldn't be enforced encouraging lawlessness. Others predict the Governor action can't be enforced since no cases have been brought to the prosecutor yet.
LA's woke District Attorney George Gascon has declined felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappelle at his Hollywood Bowl concert, reducing the charges to a misdemeanor instead. 23-year-old Isaiah Lee ran on stage to attack Chappelle at the show on Wednesday yielding the knife that was hidden inside a gun. Gascon has also been re-sentencing convicts with Death Penalty convictions to life sentences because “since California has a moratorium on the death penalty it's the same thing.”
Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said Gascón issued a “blanket policy” in December, 2020 forbidding the filing of strike priors. Other policies Gascon issued include not allowing sentencing enhancementson crimes such as gang affiliation, hate crimes, minors involved.
Mayors and Prosecutors around the nation have been ignoring their sworn duty to enforce the law. State and City lawmakers have been passing laws that lower the penalties and allow early releases for felons, sometimes violent offenders, encouraging serial offenders to strike again and again.
Liberal Mayors and Council Members have incorporated measures such as de-funding to hamper the efforts of law enforcement. Preventing law enforcement from breaking up out of control protests or riots is just nonsense.
The property owners of business or homes are being denied protection they deserve and pay taxes for. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see whats on the horizon. The lawlessness will escalate until the political winds change. At this writing the poor working citizens are the most common target. When the elite start getting robbed, beaten, or worse, you will see change. Until then lock your doors and be aware of your surroundings.
The following was plagiarized from a friend with his permission. Make no mistake, Trump's home wasn't raided to retrieve documents that should be housed in the National Archives. That was only used as a pretext so the FBI could find evidence related to Jan. 6.
So what's a pretext warrant? Think of it like this… A cop gets an anonymous tip a red pickup with a blue driver's door and Florida license plates is hauling a load of drugs. The cop spots a truck matching the description. An anonymous tip isn't going to be enough Probable Cause for the cop to pull the suspect over and search.
So the cop does a pretext stop. He/She finds some reason to pull the suspect over unrelated to the tip or dope. Could be expired tags, or speeding or not using a blinker. As long as the stop is legal. The cop uses the stop to try to find information/evidence that could lead to enough probable cause to search further and find the narcotics. Although legal, the stop for speeding (or whatever) was just a pretext to be able to look for the narcotics.
That’s what I believe happened to Trump. The Democrats are desperate to disqualify Trump from running for President in 2024. The FBI has been weaponized by the Democrats to take out political opponents.
Think about what has happened the last few years. Supporters of Trump get their houses raided in early morning, guns drawn, doors kicked, while CNN is tipped off and tags along with agents. Individuals are blackmailed with threats of arresting their children unless they plead guilty for lying to the FBI.
Yes that happened. An ex president's home is raided for documents the government thinks should be stored in the National Archive? Really? But Hillary gets a pass and is allowed time to destroy 30,000 emails, smash phones with hammers, wipe servers, etc. I mean she actually did lie and have classified documents. No raid for her. Just a stern shame on you warning.
And then there's the whole Joe Biden /Hunter Biden pay for play scandal. No early morning raids for that family. I’m not a huge fan of Trump. While I agree with many of his policies I do believe he’s a bit off.
But what's happening is wrong. It’s just wrong. If Americans want to elect Trump then we should be allowed to. We don’t need the FBI or the Democratic Party taking out political rivals. There’s a part of me hoping the FBI will make a statement that justifies their actions and we will all go ”Oh, ok, now I understand.”
Oh, and it was rich and made me chuckle in disgust when Nancy Pelosi said “No one is above the law” She should have added “except for my husband, my husband is above the law.”
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Manager and Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.