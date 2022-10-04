“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”. That’s it, in its entirety: 27 words.
Scholars argue about what the founding fathers had in mind when they added this to the constitution, but I'm sure they did not envision a group of gang bangers barging in the door during a home invasion. Although during later years of settlers pushing westward, guns were required to protect against thieves, outlaws and provide food. Their most logical thought process would be a threat from another country or from our own government that had been radicalized for whatever reason.
There are a lot of misconceptions about guns. AR does not stand for Assault Rifle. AR is the initials of the company that created the weapon, ArmaLite Rifle. The AR15 isn't normally sold as an automatic weapon. It can be modified to be automatic, but there are laws prohibiting this practice. One can't normally go to a gun show or dealer and walk out with a gun. A background check must be done by the Department of Justice prior to the purchaser taking the gun home in California.
Guns don't kill people!! People kill People!!!. Note: The AR15 is the civilian version (semi automatic) of the M16 military automatic rifle. If you were forced to defend yourself and or your family, this weapon, although semi automatic, would be the best choice. It's smaller than most rifles, light, easy to handle, adjustable for smaller or larger people, and accurate. The the liberal government knows this and it's on the top of their list to remove from your hands.
Now everything you hear about Guns and Gun safety will depend on your source of information. THE MEDIA!! Guns in the right hands that are used properly and stored in a secure place aren't a threat. Guns that are owned and used by the criminals are always a danger. Make no mistake those who have mental issues that posses and or use guns are a threat. Think about the above paragraph with this in mind. Law Enforcement (the people who have to deal with criminals and people with mental issues) have been hampered to the limit with laws, liberal courts, and lawmakers who keep letting these people out of jail, sending them home with no bail, or disallowing enhanced charges to be filed.
For those who want to prevent law abiding citizens from owning and or carrying guns, this is the most insane thing I have ever heard.
Only the criminals would posses guns.
Historically the cities with the highest gun control laws have the most shootings.
Offenders will be released early and often when charged with no bail while waiting for court dates.
Underfunded and harassed Law Enforcement departments will be stressed even thinner.
A final thought: There are some people that belong in prison. They can't be rehabilitated. There only purpose in life is to control others by any means. All the counseling in the world will not make them able to reside in society without posing a threat.
“To conquer a nation, first disarm its citizens.” Adolf Hitler
“All political power comes from the barrel of a gun. The communist party must command all the guns, that, no guns may be used to command the party.” Mao Tse Tung
“If I could have banned them, I would have” Diane Feinstein
“We”re bend the law as far as we can to ban an entirely new class of guns. “Rahm Emmanuel, senior adviser to Bill Clinton.
“ If the personal freedoms guaranteed by the constitution inhibit the government's ability to govern the people, should we should look to limit those guarantees?” Bill Clinton
“We know that other countries, in response to mass shooting, have been able to craft laws that almost eliminate mass shootings.” Barrack Obama
“ I don't believe people should to be able to own guns.” Barack Obama
What does history show us about gun confiscation? (Lisa Haven)
1. In 1911 in Turkey guns were restricted and a result one and a half million Armenians were unable to defend themselves and were ethnically cleaned by the government.
2. In 1929 the former Soviet Union established gun control and as a result Stalin’s government killed 40 million Soviets.
3. Hitler in Nazi Germany established his version of gun control in 1938 where millions of Jews, gypsies, homosexuals, mentally ill, disabled, and eventually some of the “brown shirts” who worked for the government were killed.
4. In 1935 Communist China established gun control and 50 million political dissidents were arrested and killed.
5. In 1964 to 1981 Guatemala established gun control and 100,000 were killed.
6. In 1970 Uganda established gun control and from 1970-1979 300,000 Christians were killed by the dictatorial government.
7. In 1975-1977 Cambodia gun restriction laws prevented people from defending themselves against the tyrannical government who arrested and killed one million people.
8. In 1994 Rwanda disarmed the Tutsi people and being unable to defend themselves one million were executed.
Therefore 70 million people died due to gun control!
In the 50s, 60s and 70s there was no gun control. In most rural settings every pickup had a gun on a rack in the back window. Thousands of men returned from wars with mental issues. Civil unrest during the Vietnam War was rampant. There were no mass shootings. What's changed? Values taught in the home. Homes without a father figure. removing Christ from schools and governments. reduced penalties for crimes, legalization of recreational drugs and victimizing criminals that had less opportunities as youths. Liberal views and laws that kept you from spanking your child. (My wife carried a wooden spoon in her purse and used it.) I never had to spank. Her word was law. The kids turned out to be normal productive adults.
Remember, you're guaranteed the right to pursuit of happiness. Key word, PURSUIT.
Bill White is a retired air traffic controller/commercial pilot who lives in Springville.