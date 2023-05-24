Note: This review is part of our legacy series. The Dresser celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
Released in 1983, The Dresser was directed by Peter Yates, and earned five Oscar nominations. It is based on Ronald Harwood’s play of the same name. It tells the story of Norman (Courtenay), the personal assistant to an unnamed actor simply known as “Sir” (Finney). Norman must help Sir get through a difficult performance of King Lear, as the veteran actor struggles with his physical and mental health. Harwood based Sir on his own experiences as the dresser for renowned Shakespearean actor, Sir Donald Wolfit. The original Broadway production of The Dresser opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in New York City in 1981. It ran for over two hundred performances and was nominated for the 1982 Tony Award for Best Play. In 2015, the BBC produced a new filmed adaptation of the play, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins as Sir and Sir Ian McKellen as Norman.
The Dresser is a film about the art of acting and performance. It glimpses behind the curtain of the theatre world, and provides an enlightening examination of the truth beneath the facade of a theatrical performance. It shows the drama hidden with the drama, and showcases the hardships and joys associated with the unpredictable artform of theater. The film focuses on the actors, as well as the backstage crew, and highlights how much work and heart goes into a single stage show. In one of the movie’s highlights, the stage crew is shown exuberantly shaking around various instruments and devices off-stage to produce the sound of a violent thunderstorm. The collaborative nature of their cacophony of noise is fascinating, and their enthusiasm is inspiring.
This film is set during World War II, specifically as Germany conducted a series of air raids known as The London Blitz, and the high stakes of the war serve as an intriguing framing device for the story. Bombs are heard around the theater throughout the performance, and everyone carries on as if there is not a massive war being waged right outside their walls. This serves as a representation of how a theatrical performance is its own contained world, and blocks out the “real world” entirely. At one point, before the show is about to begin, Norman speaks to the audience, and addresses the bombing that is occurring. In a Freudian slip, Norman corrects himself when he says, “will those who wish to live… to leave… do so as quietly as possible.” He gives them all a chance to leave, but everyone stays right where they are. The show must go on.
The idea of “the show must go on” is a famous term from the theatrical world, and it is often used as an idiom when talking about any performance continuing despite negative circumstances or setbacks. The character of Sir is in declining health at the onset of this film, and most of the production crew backstage does not think he should perform. The one person that continues to insist that Sir goes through with the performance is his dresser, Norman. During this backstage “drama”, several characters reveal their struggles and setbacks. The stage manager for the show, Madge, responds to Sir’s question of whether she is happy and whether it’s all been worth it. She ponders, and then responds with, “no, I haven’t been happy… yes, it’s been worth it.” At one point Sir reveals his disdain for critics, saying that he has nothing but compassion for them, for “how can I hate the crippled, the mentally deficient, and the dead?” He also warns a young actor that “you must be prepared to sacrifice what most people call life”, again drawing a dividing line between the “real world” and the world of theater.
Sir’s treatment of the show as his primary world reveals a disconnection from objective reality that is similar to the character of King Lear. Lear is famously a character that loses his grip on reality, and as that becomes increasingly true for Sir, the line between the character and himself blurs. As Sir rambles on backstage, the close-ups of the camera, combined with the extravagant makeup, serve to enhance his descent into madness. As discombobulated as Sir seems backstage, once he hits the stage, he remembers his lines and gives an incredible performance. This shows that great performances originate in the soul. Even as Sir starts to lose his mental faculties, his heart remembers how to perform the character. The film seems to be saying that pathos does not need coherency or logic to function.
Throughout the film, Sir’s assistant/dresser Norman overcomes every obstacle that rises up to impede Sir from performing. Much of the film follows his actions, revealing the unseen efforts that it takes to make sure the show does indeed go on. There’s a reason this film is named after Norman’s character, as the story places emphasis on these behind the scenes endeavors. This movie is a tribute to anyone whose job is invisible, but helps to keep the visible aspects of the world functioning. These people are the glue that holds society together, and they almost never receive the credit they are due.
With a film that focuses on acting, it should come as no surprise that the actors are incredible. Sir Tom Courtenay and Albert Finney were both nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for this movie. It’s rare for two actors from the same film to be nominated in this category, but both men absolutely deserved this recognition. Courtenay is hilarious and heartbreaking as the devoted assistant to an ungrateful actor. He also played Norman on the West End London and New York Broadway stages, and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor for his performance. Finney gives quite possibly the most memorable performance of his career, playing a mostly unlikable curmudgeon that has given up all real relationships so that he can focus on his career. Courtenay and Finney both came up in British cinema in the 1960’s, particularly in the “kitchen sink” / “angry young man” melodramas that England was known for in that period.
The Dresser is one of the great hidden gems from the 1980’s, and features some of the best forgotten performances in film history. Albert Finney and Tom Courtenay are incredible in the two lead performances, offering a masterclass in acting, and paying tribute to the art of acting itself. This film is a subtle and understated tribute to those that are unseen, but without whom the world would not function. The dressers of the world keep everything running, and without them, all structures and systems would crumble.