In his famous book, “Mein Kampf” (My Struggle), Adolf Hitler characterized a lie that was so colossal no one would believe it as a “big lie.” According to Hitler, that was what the Jews had done in blaming German nationalist Erich Ludendorff for Germany’s loss in World War I. According to American historian Jeffrey Herf, the Nazis subsequently popularized the lie the Jews were responsible for everything bad that had happened to Germany, and used it as their excuse to justify the Holocaust. When people refer to “The Big Lie,” that’s usually what they’re talking about.
But lies have become such a universal tool of propaganda a number of lies now compete for the title of “The Big Lie.” The statement “Democrats lie just as much as Republicans“ is one I’ve written about in this column. Go to any of the fact-checking sites and count them; Republican liars outnumber Democratic liars in every venue.
In fact, if you compare Barack Obama’s 100 misstatements of fact (according to the Washington Post) during his 8-year tenure with Donald Trump’s astonishing 30,573 misstatements in only 4 years (also from the Washington Post), the ratio would seem to be something like 300 to 1, or 600 to 1 on a year-by-year basis. So no, they don’t lie equally. It’s not even close.
A clarification is in order. Technically, a lie is a statement made by someone who knows it’s not true. The 100 misstatements made by Barack Obama were all statements he thought at the time were true. In fact, in all 100 cases he apologized the next day for being misinformed. It’s not good when a President is either misinformed or simply uninformed, but technically it’s not a lie. The same can be said for Donald Trump, who it turns out was uninformed most of the time. That’s why I didn’t call Trump’s 30,573 misstatements “lies.” I don’t think that he knows what he’s talking about most of the time. I don’t think he cares, either. Pathological liars don’t fact-check before they say things. Perhaps we should call Trump a “pathological mis-stater,” in addition to “con man,” “sociopathic narcissist,” “obstructionist” and “insurrectionist.”
Trump's biggest Big Lie is, of course, his claim he won either the popular vote or the Electoral College vote or both in the 2020 election. He won neither. All 50 secretaries of state have certified their election results, and the totals match the official tallies within a fraction of a percent. (In the 6 states that were to be used to overturn the electoral college results — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) , a total of 475 illegal votes were cast, according to the Associated Press (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/ap-review-finds-far-too-little-vote-fraud-to-tip-2020-election-to-trump ).
Note 147 Republican members of Congress voted not to certify the results of the Electoral College’s election of President Biden. It’s likely all of them knew that it was a lie. That’s a pretty big lie by people we’re supposed to respect and trust. Distinguished Gentlemen, indeed.
The runner-up is the Republican claim (https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/3690634-the-republicans-second-biggest-lie ) Democrats planned to send 87,000 armed IRS agents to harass middle-class Americans. There are indeed armed IRS agents, but just a handful of them, and they need to be armed when they arrest people for whom a warrant has been issued and who are considered armed and dangerous.
And the 87,000 agents the IRS does want to hire are needed because it’s estimated 10 percent of taxes due aren't reported and paid. A YouTube video entitled “The Silent Killer of the Middle Class” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mt6O3US9IE4&t=170s) claims 16 percent of the total amount of income tax that should be paid is never paid because of tax evasion. So the agents are needed to catch criminals that are cheating you and your children out of a secure future. That’s a pretty expensive lie whose only purpose is to let the Republican Party show tax cheats they’ve got their back.
The claim lowering taxes on the rich will create jobs is a lie Republicans have been spreading ever since the income tax began. It just stands to reason, doesn’t it? Let the super-rich keep a little more, and they’ll become so generous they’ll hire more people. Only problem is, research has shown changing the tax rate on corporations and on the wealthiest business owners has absolutely NO effect on total employment — NONE. Lowering taxes for the rich leads to deficits, not to job creation. But wait, there’s more: The most prosperous decade in recent American history was the 1950s, when the tax rate on incomes more than $4 million a year was ninety-one percent. Eisenhower thought that was necessary in case we ever had to fight both Russia and China simultaneously. That could never happen in today’s world, could it?
But the biggest big lie, one you hear every day, is said so casually it doesn’t even sound like the propaganda that it is: That Democrats are radical leftists. There are some radical leftists, just as there are some radicals on the right — like the thousands that stormed the Capitol. But most of today’s Democrats would have been comfortable voting for Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. What has changed is the right has become so extreme that compared to then, people who like Social Security and Medicare look like radical leftists.
We measure 17th on the Quality of Life index (https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/standard-of-living-by-country). More than half of the countries that rank higher than us are socialist countries. It’s time to reconsider whether people who elect Social Democrats are radical leftists, or simply smarter than us.
