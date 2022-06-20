Hate Mail is a parody of the famous Pulitzer prize winning Love Letters written in 1988, which revolves around two characters reading letters, notes, and cards they've sent to each other.
But instead of a rosy, poignant glow, Hate Mail is a comedy that is full of surprises at every turn, and will have you laughing and cringing in your seat.
This is a 3 performance weekend production and fundraiser for the Barn Theater, and is directed by Charles Hickinbotham.
Hate Mail was written by Kira Obolensky and Bill Corbett. The two characters in the play, Dahlia and Preston, are performed by long-time Barn Theater pros Aaron Nucum and Ambree Bough.
Opening night is Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25, both at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m.
When Preston writes a furious letter to a store after his purchase breaks, and assistant manager Dahlia gets fired, they start writing acrimonious spiteful letters to each other for often funny effect.
And gradually their relationship builds.
For reservations call or text 559-310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com. For questions email us at Reservtions@portervillebarntheater.com.
The Porterville Barn Theater is located at the corner of Plano Street and Olive Avenue in the theater square across the street from Eastridge Plaza.