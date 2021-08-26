“The Avengers” will be the movie featured at the upcoming Porterville Chamber of Commerce's Cars Under the Stars event.
The event will happen on Saturday, August 28 at the Porterville Sports Complex. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk at about 8 p.m.
Cost is $20 per vehicle.
We will be showing The Avengers. Contactless tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/167376972029, or tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Among the vendors at the event will be Night Owl Barbecue.