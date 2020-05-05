The COVID-19 testing site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building will open today.
People were already showing up at the site on Monday to be tested. Testing was scheduled to begin on Monday but the equipment for the testing had yet to arrive at the site.
Equipment for testing was scheduled to arrive at the site on Monday. Testing at the site will begin this afternoon, possibly as soon as noon.
But it should be noted appointments must be made to have testing done, no walk-ups will be accepted. To make an appointment visit lhi.care or call 888-634-1123. It’s preferred those who make appointments do it online.
OptumServe is operating the site. The State of California has partnered with OptumServe to operate the testing site in an effort to increase testing in Tulare County.
OptumServe is also operating a site in Dinuba which is also being opened. It’s expected 132 tests per day will be don at the Porterville and Dinuba sites.
Tulare County is among the counties with the highest number of tests being done in the state. 72 tests per 100,000 residents per day is being done in the county.
But that’s still well below the threshold public health officials say is needed for the reopening of the economy safely. For that to happen, public health officials say 152 tests per 100,000 need to be done, meaning close to 750 tests per day would need to be done in the county.
With the two sites at Porterville and Dinuba expected to do 132 tests a day, that would bring the number of tests being done in the county much closer to the threshold needed at more than 600 a day.