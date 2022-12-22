A woman accused of vandalizing Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella has been arrested.
Jazmin Monique Niemetschek Suarez was arrested.
Just after 8 a.m. Monday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School for damage to a window.
During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a rope was stolen and a door stopper was damaged. The total amount of damage was $1,130. Deputies identified Suarez as the suspect.
Around noon Wednesday, Deputies took Suarez into custody for vandalizing school property worth more than $1,000 and she was booked into the South County Detention Facility.