TERRA BELLA – Residents of a small, tight-knit community are looking at any option available when it comes to dealing with a mental health facility they say is making their community unsafe.
More than 100 Terra Bella residents — many who had stories about how they've been affected by the facility — attended a town hall meeting on Thursday night. The Terra Bella Community Safety meeting was held to discuss what can be done about Ever Well Community Health's Enclave At The Foothills Behavorial Health facility in the community.
Those who attended Thursday's meeting stated they have reached out to the facility numerous times to no avail.
"They don't want to meet," said Terra Bella School board member Fred Beltran, who served as a moderator for Thursday's meeting.
Ever Well did issue the following statement on Friday: “Ever Well Systems selected our Terra Bella location to continue the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home legacy built with love for people who are the most vulnerable. We purchased and privately funded the remodeling and life safety upgrades as a commitment to provide community-based placements for individuals who require residential support on their path to great self-reliance.
“As symbolized by our Chapel's Bell, the protection of people recovering with mental illness and the irrepressible beauty of human dignity is a call to promot community and family associations. Caring for one's neighbor is not only a skilled job, but also an opportunity to educate and promote a culture of community that warms and cares each other.”
But those at Thursday's meeting said Ever Well through its community-based approach is asking the community to be responsible for individuals who shouldn't be placed in the community.
Ever Well is based on the Central Coast and according to those at the meeting on Thursday the facility has what those at the meeting termed as 19 Forensic residents.
Among those who attended the meeting was the Tulare County Sheriff's Office's Joe England, who will take over as the Porterville Substation's new commander on Monday. England was at the meeting to find out what kind of patrols the community needed to deal with those at the facility.
When he asked what hours those at the facility were causing the most trouble a number of people attending said in unison "all hours." "Any time they want to be out," said one resident at the meeting, adding there's no curfew for those at the facility.
Those at the meeting said the facility has plans to expand to serve as many as 200 clients. "The 19 have been extremely overwhelming," said one resident about the impact the facility's 19 clients have had on the community, adding she couldn't imagine the impact 200 would have.
When it comes to the background of the clients at the facility England said "they're probably not strangers to the California Penal Code."
The facility is operating out of the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, which raised another question as those at the meeting wondered if the facility obtained an asbestos abatement permit since that's why the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home had to close.
Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chief of Staff Israel Sotelo who was at the meeting on behalf of Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who's also board chair, stated he would check with the county's Resource Management Agency on Friday when it came to the asbestos abatement permit.
Townsend's Fifth District includes Terra Bella and he has also reached out to the three State Legislators who represent the area, State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, State Assemblywoman Shannon Grove and State Senator Melissa Hurtado.
Eric Coyne of Hurtado's office was at Monday's meeting. Another aspect of the facility, according to those at the meeting, is none of those who are served at the facility are from Tulare County.
And Gilberto Rivas, mental health director for Tulare County Health and Human Services, said the county doesn't contract with the facility and and has no jurisdiction over the facility.
The facility received its license to operate at the state level from the State Department of Social Service's Community Care Licensing.
The department has launched an investigation into the facility and a determination from that investigation should be reached in early June, Coyne said. Another meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 6 in part to hopefully talk about the state's findings.
Coyne said he received about a dozen complaints from the community about the facility. "When you get a dozen complaints that's a pattern," he said.
Later a woman at the meeting said "I have 17 right here" about the incidents she's personally had to deal with that she's documented. Both Beltran and Coyne said it was important to document all of the incidents that have happened and share them with state authorities for their investigation.
As far as Ever Well's community-based approach those at the meeting stated the facility's stance is they're only responsible for overseeing their clients while they're at the facility while it's the community's responsibility to help them assimilate while they're out in the community.
"That's not right," said the same woman who later made the statement about the 17 incidents she's personally had to deal with. "We should not have to do that."
About those at the facility she said "they are too low functioning for an unlocked facility."
Ever Well's website states, "Ever Well Health aims to establish an integrated health care system of contained delayed egress and secure facilities as well as develop innovative treatment programs."
Those at the meeting took exception to that statement, saying the facility isn't secure.
And Terra Bella Schools superintendent Nicolas Garcia, who also served as a moderator at the meeting, said about what's mentioned by Ever Well on its website, "those are some of the things we're not seeing in our community."
A letter from resident Flora Lopez, who stated she's lived in the community for 68 years, stated what she has experienced and witnessed including seeing clients who walked onto school property. "This is where children are playing," the letter stated.
Beltran described incidents such as "snooping around" and "trespassing" by the clients.
The same woman with the 17 incidents stated church services have been disrupted and there have been incidents of the clients throwing Bibles.
There have also been reports one client at the facility is a sex offender and another was missing for 48 hours.
One resident summed up his feelings about the facility when he said, "they're a for profit organization with one goal — to make money."
And since the state contracts with the facility, he also said he was upset "my taxpayers money is going to this facility."