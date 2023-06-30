TERRA BELLA — Terra Bella residents who have been maintaining an adult mental health facility has been unsafe for their community met on Thursday at Carl Smith Middle School to discuss how they will present their case to the Tulare County Planning Commission.
The issue of Ever Well Community Health's Enclave in the Foothills mental health facility is scheduled to come before the planning commission at its July 12 meeting. The planning commission meets at 9 a.m. every other Wednesday at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 2800 W. Burrell.
The planning commission is scheduled to review a special use permit for the mental health facility and a public hearing will be held on the matter. It's expected a large number of Terra Bella residents will attend the meeting and Ever Well representatives will also attend the meeting to make the case the facility has met its requirements to operate.
The county did issue a letter of nonconformity when it comes to the facility not operating with a proper permit on June 6. The facility has 30 days to respond or comply with the permit. A failure to respond within 30 days could result in fines of anywhere from $100 to $1,000 a day..
At question is whether the facility is operating in the manner of the former facility where it's located, the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, at 10650 Road 256. If the facility is operating in a similar manner as Good Shepherd Lutheran Home did that would put it in compliance with the special use permit.
But the county stated the facility's permit is for a “group home and school for handicapped children,” adding the facility “Now is being used as an adult mental rehabilitation facility.”
Community members who attended Thursday's meeting stated Good Shepherd Lutheran Home was beloved by the community and provided model for how such a facility should be operated. Community members stated that's not the case with Ever Well.
But while Ever Well meets the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home's standard of meeting the requirement of the special use permit, it was also pointed out the planning commission could revoke the facility's permit if the facility jeopardizes the “health, safety and general welfare of Tulare County.”
The planning commission could decide Ever Well is in compliance with the current special use permit, thus approving it. Or the planning commission could revoke the special use permit.
The planning commission could also correct the permit to bring it in lie with with the facility is being used for or it could decide to have Ever Well pursue a modified use permit, which is similar to applying for a new special use permit, but would take less time. Another public hearing would be held if that option was pursued.
If the planning commission chooses to revoke the permit Ever Well could appeal that decision and any decision favorable to Ever Well could be appealed to the board of supervisors.
There's also the question of when Ever Well would have to cease its operation if the planning commission revoked Ever Well's permit. It was stated at Thursday's meeting that would be up to the planning commission and an option would be for the planning commission to set a deadline for when Ever Well would have to leave the facility.
Ever Well has maintained its policy of assimilating its clients back into society is proper. Medical professionals have cleared Ever Well's clients to be assimilated back into society with assistance.
But Ever Well's facility is located four miles from the town of Terra Bella and community members say that means clients have been trespassing through their property, farms and orchards to get to the town.
And community members also say when they get to the town there's really nothing there for the clients to assimilate to as Terra Bella doesn't have the infrastructure or services for that kind of assimilation. Community members stated at Thursday's meeting Ever Well doesn't really provide any structure or supervision for their clients.
Community members at the meeting also stated they're supportive of the clients and also concerned about their safety. It was repeatedly stated at the meeting what's happening isn't the clients' fault. “They've been set up to fail,” stated one community member at the meeting.
Meanwhile the State Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Board has also conducted an investigation into the facility. The facility was able to obtain a state license to operate. There are 18 clients at the facility, which is based on the Central Coast, and none of the clients are from Tulare County.
The state did file two reports on the facility, one giving a favorable evaluation as far as the facility itself was concern. But another report stated Ever Well was deficient when it comes to the county special use permit.
The state has not yet released the findings from its investigation. It's been reported the state is waiting to see what action the planning commission will take.
Residents in the community have been collecting signatures for a petition and the plan is for the petition to be submitted so it will be included with the board packet that goes along with the agenda for the July 12 meeting.
Along with comments being accepted during the public hearing at the meeting, written comments will also be accepted and must be submitted before the meeting begins on July 12. Written comments can be emailed to Velma Quiroz, vzquiroz@tularecounty.ca.gov or Samantha Meza at smeza@tularecounty.ca.gov.
Written comments can also be mailed to: Tulare County Planning Commission, Tulare County Resource Management Agency, 5961 S. Mooney Boulevard, Visalia 93277. Written comments must include first and last name and address, including city and state and must refer to the Ever Well facility and its address, 10650 Road 256 Terra Bella 93270.
Meeting agendas, documents, live broadcasts and archived recordings are available at tularecounty.ca.gov/rma/planning-building/planning-commission/