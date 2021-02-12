Jose Torres, a Terra Bella native who has been serving as a homicide lieutenant with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, has been promoted to captain.
Torres was hired by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in 2000. He began his career at the Main Jail and worked there until 2004.
He transferred to Porterville Substation in 2004 and worked there for 4 years,and then transferred to STEP where he worked as a detective for 2 years. He worked in the Homicide Unit until 2013 when he was promoted to Sergeant and transferred back to Patrol for the next 3 years. He was the Homicide Sergeant from 2016-2017.
In 2017, Torres was promoted to Lieutenant and worked Patrol, Homicide, Human Trafficking, and the Special Victims Unit.
Captain Torres was born in Tulare and raised in Terra Bella. He and his wife Leticia have 2 children, Vivian and Andrew.
A date for the formal promotional ceremony will be announced in the near future.