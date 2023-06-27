The Tulare County Planning Commission is scheduled to review a special use permit for a mental health facility in Terra Bella those in the town have maintained is unsafe for the community.
The issue of Ever Well Community Health's Enclave in the Foothills mental health facility is scheduled to come before the planning commission at its July 12 meeting. The planning commission meets at 9 a.m. every other Wednesday at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 2800 W. Burrell, Visalia.
A public hearing will be held on the matter and it figures a large number of Terra Bella residents will be attending the meeting.
The Enclave facility operates out of the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Home at 10650 Road 256. A permit was issued for the facility to serve youth when it opened in the 1950s.
Ever since special use permits have gone through “several iterations,” said Tulare County Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend, who also represents Terra Bella in the fifth district, which has allowed for adult treatment.
Enclave is considered an adult mental rehabilitation facility. Townsend said about that use of the facility, “that does not appear to be” in line “to the use permit extension.”
The planning commission has three options when it comes to the facility's special use permit. It could correct the permit to bring it in line with what the facility is being used for or it could revoke the permit.
The other option is to pursue a modified use permit, which is similar to applying for a new special use permit. That would take less time than applying for a new permit but another public hearing would be held if that option was pursued.
Tulare County did issue a letter of nonconformity when it comes to the facility not operating with a proper permit on June 6. The facility has 30 days to respond or comply with the permit. A failure to respond within 30 days after that could result in fines of anywhere from $100 to $1,000 a day.
In its letter to the facility the county stated the facility's permit is for a “group home and school for handicapped children” adding the facility “Now is being used as an adult mental health rehabilitation facility.”
Residents and businesses in Terra Bella have been actively collecting signatures against a special use permit for the facility to present to the planning commission. The title of the petition is “Unmasking the Nuisance: Demanding Accountability for Ever Well Facility.”
The petition has two sections in which it claims in one section the facility is endangering health and safety. Terra Bella residents have maintained clients served by the facility have made their community unsafe.
Ever Well maintains its policy in which its clients are to be assimilated in the community is proper.
Another section of the petition states the facility is a general public nuisance.
The State Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Board has also conducted an investigation into the facility. Townsend said he's been in contact with State Senator Melissa Hurtado's office as far as the state's investigation is concerned. Townsend said in his discussion's with Hurtado's office, it's his understanding the state is waiting on what happens at the planning commission meeting on July 12 before it issues its findings.
The facility was able to obtain a state license to operate. There are 18 clients at the facility, which is based on the Central Coast, and none of the clients are from Tulare County. It's been reported there has been one sex offender at the facility who hasn't registered and the matter was turned over to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
The facility received what's called a “stay and go” license intended for the clients to assimilate into the community. The state has licensed the facility to have up to 100 clients.
The clients are reportedly those who have been released from prison or from developmental centers other than the Porterville Developmental Center or those experiencing homelessness.