Two beloved administrators in the Terra Bella Elementary School District were killed in an auto crash on Wednesday.
Terra Bella Schools superintendent Guadalupe Roman and district website administrator Luis Mena were killed in the crash.
Roman was born and raised in Terra Bella and went on to become a mentor to numerous students in the community.
The Terra Bella District posted the following message on its Facebook page in honor of Roman and Mena: “Your presence we miss, Your memory we treasure, loving you always. Forgetting you never.
Mr. Guadalupe Roman & Mr. Luis Mena”
Three people were killed in the crash that killed Roman and Mena on Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol reported the head-on collision happened on Highway 65 north of James Road shortly after 10 p.m.
The CHP reported a Bakersfield man driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country mini van heading south on Highway 65 at an unknown speed drifted into the northbound lane, hitting a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SUV. The vehicles struck each other head-on, the CHP stated.
Both drivers and the passenger in the SUV died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the SUV were Roman and Mena.
The CHP asks anyone with information call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 827-5400.