Although the partnership between the City of Porterville and Porterville Unified School District in terms of the after-school YES — Youth Experience Success — after-school program has been strong for more than 20 years, city staff is requesting the Council terminate the program agreement during Tuesday's Council meeting in order for the district to allow a different provider to step in and take over the after-school education program.
Listed as an option for PUSD’s future after-school providers is the California Teaching Fellows Foundation, a non-profit that provides an on-site experience focused on professional development. It has been mutually determined the termination of the YES program agreement would benefit the district and give them an opportunity to transition in the California Teaching Fellows Foundation for future after-school education services. It was noted PUSD has committed to hiring all of the current YES program employees.
In other business city staff is requesting the council schedule a study session to review and discuss potential changes to the city’s recycled water, sewer and solid waste rates after studies have concluded increases may be needed and new rates may need to be implemented.
The results of the Recycled Water Feasibility Study, conducted by Carollo Engineers in October 2019, found the city would need to establish a recycled water rate to offset the costs of distributing recycled water as the city’s new tertiary water treatment facility is scheduled to be operating in September.
“Implementing the recycled water system will enable the city to offset potable water use, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the distribution water supply,” reads the staff report attached to Tuesday’s agenda. “As future city projects move toward full tertiary treatment of its wastewater, recycled water will provide a critical role in augmenting or offsetting potable water supplies.”
To address this issue, city staff is encouraging the council to hold a study session in order to determine a pricing system and rate structure to recover the incurred costs of distribution.
In addition to the Recycle Water Feasibility Study, Carollo Engineers completed the Sewer Rate Study in May of this year to ensure all costs were being covered, requirements were being met and revenue was being produced with the city’s sewer rates. The study found the city’s current rates don't generate enough revenue to cover the capitol and operational costs, nor were they enough to cover debt payments.
As a solution to this, three rate structures have been developed for the council's consideration. While the structure were not made available in the agenda packet, it was noted each structure would be able to “provide adequate revenue to address annual debt service coverage issues and provide the city with the financial capacity to address future operation and capital costs.”
The final part to the study session would include the results from R3 Consulting Group who conducted the Solid Waste Rate Study in February. Through the course of the study, R3 Consulting Group found “a rate increase is needed to fund existing operations and offset the current Fiscal Year revenue shortfalls.”
Other items scheduled for discussion on the council’s agenda include considering a sponsorship contribution to the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation, a public hearing to establish lighting and maintenance districts within the Villas at Sierra Meadows phases 1, 2 and 3, reorganization within the police department to include an Administrative Services Division, and approval of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary’s Run for Life on September 9.
This meeting is set for Tuesday, August 1, with open session beginning at 4 p.m. after closed session begins at 3 p.m. The Council will convene in their chambers at City Hall, and the meeting can be streamed live via the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel. The meeting is being held earlier due to the National Night Out-KJUG free concert community event being held on Main Street and Centennial Park, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.