Signs of the long awaited opening of the temporary library can now be seen.
As part of its consent calendar the council the Porterville City Council is also set to approve two purchases that will move the temporary library located adjacent to Grocery Outlet closer to its pending opening. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The temporary library will serve the community for the next few years until the permanent new library across from the South County Justice Center can be built.
The city has been working on the plans for the temporary and permanent libraries ever since the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones.
The city has received the furniture for the temporary library and the furniture should be installed by early May. The city is looking at opening the temporary library by the first of June.
The council is set to approve the purchase of a book drop for the temporary library at a cost of $5,300. The council is also set to approve a network connection for the temporary library at a cost of $29,000 to be funded through the city's insurance fund from the library fire.
UNION AVENUE PROJECT
Also on the consent calendar the council is set to approve the Union Avenue reconstruction project between Indiana and Jaye. The reconstruction will include the widening of Union Avenue, improving Western Street to Orange Street to fix drainage issues, complete the connection of Chess Terrace to Union Avenue and improve Cottage Street south of Union. The project will include pavement, water, sewer and storm drain installation, curb, gutters, sidewalks and landscaped parkways and street lights.
City staff reported the acquisition of property with the area potentially affected being 4.6 acres will be needed.
WESTWOOD ROUNDABOUT SIGN
As part of its consent calendar the council is set to approve a agreement with CalTrans for an installation of a sign at the Westwood roundabout on Highway 190 to promote tourism as part of the Mighty 190 Committee's effort.
The sign would include a Giant Sequoia made of bronze corten steel with a color porcelain enamel Mighty 190 shield, two painted steel eagles in the Giant Sequoia and PORTERVILLE spelled out in bold letters.
PORTERVILLE FAIR
The Porterville Fair is returning May 11-15 and as part of its consent calendar the council is set to approve the event.
KJUG CONCERT SERIES
KJUG again is planning on holding a free Summer Concert Series at Centennial Park and the council is set to approve the series with the city serving as the sponsor and city staff coordinating the events.
The concert series is proposed to be held on Thursday, May 26, Tuesday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 21. In approving the series the council will have to determine what it wants to do concerning the June 7 and 21 dates as City Council meetings will also be held on those nights at City Hall across from Centennial Park.
The council could decided to have those concerts be performed at another city park; or to reschedule its meetings; or to schedule a recess for its meeting on those nights from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Cost of the city's sponsorship of the series is $6,750 to be funding by the council's community promotions account.
FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL WALL
As a scheduled matter the council will consider a policy for the names of the those to be placed on the Fallen Heroes Memorial WALL at Fallen Heroes Memorial Park. The Military Banner Committee came up with police.
Council member Kellie Carrillo serves on that committee but had the policy pulled from the consent calendar at the April 19 meeting so the council could review it as a scheduled matter.
The policy states those to be honored on the wall are military personnel who have died in active service, foreign or domestic, and law enforcement officers, firefighters or emergency medical technicians who died in the line of duty.
Those to be honored are those who were killed in action during military or public service safety service on or after 9/11, September 11, 2001. Honorees must have also lived within the Porterville Unified School District boundary.
Those now honored on the wall are Cpl. Brett W. Land, Pfc. Alejandro J. Pardo, Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
WATER CONSERVATION
As part of its hearing the council is set to approving setting a public hearing to be held at its May 17 meeting on allowing residents to water two days a week, beginning June 1.
Currently odd addresses are allowed only to water on Saturdays and even addresses are allowed to water on Sundays. Every year from June 1 through December 1 residents are allowed to water twice a week with those with odd addresses alllowed to water on Tuesdays and Saturdays and those with even addresses allowed to water on Wednesdays and Sundays.
BUILDING PERMITS
City staff has presented a report on building permits for Tuesday's meeting. For the months of January, February and March, new residential permits declined by more than 15 percent as opposed to the same time period in 2021 (22-26). For the 2021-2022 fiscal year there have been 92 residential permits issued down 2.1 percent compared to the same time period during 2020-2021.
New commercial permits have more than doubled so far with nine being issued in 2021-2022 as compared to four at the same time period during 2020-2021.
CODE ENFORCEMENT
Data provided by myPorterville showed during the first three months of this year, there were 486 code enforcements issued in the city. There have ben 334 that have been taken care of with 152 continued into the fourth quarter of 2021-2022.
At a meeting last July the council reviewed the ordinance covering the parking and storing of RV s, boats and trailers. In the first three months of this year the city has received nine complaints specific to that ordinance.
So far in the 2021-2022 fiscal year the city has issued 120 citations totaling $131,200.