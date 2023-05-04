At noon Friday the Temporary Evacuation Point and Shelter at the Porterville Army National Guard Armory will transition to city operation.
At noon Friday, the American Red Cross and the County of Tulare will vacate the facility and discontinue providing shelter services. With the Mandatory Evacuation Order remains in place along the banks of the Tule River within city limits and the threat of potential widespread flooding due to the above normal snow pack, the need for a shelter to assist those displaced is still necessary, the city of Porterville stated.
The Mandatory Evacuation Order essentially prohibits anyone from being along the river. The evacuation order has affected mainly the homeless along the river.
Citing the continued local emergency conditions, the Porterville City Council unanimously approved to continue the operation and support of the Armory shelter with the understanding expenditures won't be reimbursable. The shelter has been for those impacted by the flooding.
The county of Tulare wrote a letter to the California Office of Emergency Services director requesting funding from the state for the shelter, but that request was denied. Porterville City Manager John Lollis reported the expenses for the city to operate the shelter, including providing restroom and ADA facilities and staffing could be up to $40,000 a month.
The city would have to pay that expense until the American Red Cross returns, which is expected based on the changing status of conditions, then at that point the city should then again be reimbursed for virtually all of its costs for the shelter.
For the time being the city will pay for the costs from its $3.1 million catastrophic emergency fund. Also to be paid from that fund is a little more than $5,400 for trucking services of riprap material needed by public works.
The city will also have to pay more than $77,000 for a trailer-mounted dewatering and sewage pump which Lollis said can be paid for from the funds the city has for water.
City staff has developed an operational and transition plan for the Armory shelter in preparation of the departure of the American Red Cross and county staff.
Since there are now a limited number of people using the shelter, the operating hours will change to 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily with two staff members, likely both being security guards. The Porterville Police Department will continue to conduct hourly checks of the facility and will enforce the 12-hour operation.
Porterville City Manager John Lollis said as of last week there were 18 individuals using the facility but no individuals were using the facility during the day.
“The City is thankful for the dedicated volunteers at the American Red Cross for their assistance and guidance and for providing valuable services at the TEPS over the last several weeks, and also wishes to thank the county of Tulare for its support and coordination during this transition,” the city stated.
A temporary shelter was originally set up at Porterville College's gym but with PC needing its facilities for upcoming activities another location for the shelter needed to be found and the Armory was chosen. It was also planned for American Red Cross personnel having to leave the facility due to other emergencies across the country such as the flooding in Florida.
For additional local resources, dial 211 or 1-800-283-9323. For questions about the shelter, email housing@ci.porterville.ca.us.