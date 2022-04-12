Over the objections of the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, the trial involving two teens accused of starting the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones has effectively been delayed.
A jurisdictional hearing conference in the case was held on Monday. The DA's office stated it was ready to proceed in the case, but the trial schedule continued to be pushed back on Monday.
A jurisdictional hearing in which the case could proceed to trial was scheduled to be held as soon as this Monday, April 18. But the DA's office stated now a motions hearing will be held in the case on July 18.
The DA's office also stated a conference to decide if everyone is ready to proceed will be held on Aug. 1. A jurisdictional hearing in which the case could proceed to trial is then scheduled to be held on August 15.