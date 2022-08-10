After more than two years the trial for two teenage boys accused of setting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones will finally begin.
The jurisdictional hearing, which is a trial for juveniles, will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Department C of the Juvenile Facility, Room 201, in Visalia.
The two teenage boys, who were 13 at the time, are accused of setting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Library on February 18, 2020.
The two teens have been charged with conspiracy, murder and arson. If convicted under California law, the teens can only be sentenced to the age of 25. The charges filed are the most severe that can be filed.
In August of 2020, the teens were released to home supervision and placed on a monitor during a hearing. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office opposed that decision at that time.
That hearing was a short one as it lasted only about 30 minutes. Only a few members of the Figueroa and Jones families were admitted into the hearing and only the parents of the two teens were allowed into the hearing.
In a hearing in February, 2021, it was then ruled the teens didn't have to wear a monitor while still being under home supervision again against the objection of the DA's office.
The trial for the teens was scheduled to begin last November. But one of the attorneys for one of the teens, David Candelaria, passed away.
The trial was the scheduled to begin on April 18 of this year, but during a jurisdictional hearing conference, the trial was again delayed. During that hearing the DA's office stated it was ready to proceed with the case and objected to that decision to push back the trial as well.
The media will be able to attend the proceedings. The DA's office stated when it comes to filming, stills and audio, the media will be able to proceed as if it's an adult court.
The District Attorney's Office won't have any comment on the trial while it's in progress.