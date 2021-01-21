The Tulare County District Attorney's Office stated on Thursday a hearing for two teens accused of setting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Library and killed two firefighters has been continued to February 25.
The hearing was scheduled to continue on Thursday, but was continued to February 25, the DA's office stated. The DA's office is limited in what it could say in the case.
But the DA's office had said a jursidictional hearing was being held in the case and was originally scheduled to continue to Thursday.
The jurisdictional hearing works as a trial in which the judge decides if the youth accused committed the crime. That would then lead to a disposition hearing, which is the sentencing. The disposition hearing could be held on the same day as the jurisdictional hearing.
Two 13-year-old boys have been accused of setting the February 18 fire that led to the deaths of Porterville firefighters Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones. In August the teens were released under the condition they wear a monitor and stay at home.
In California the maximum sentence the teens could receive would end at the age of 25.