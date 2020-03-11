Several teenagers accused of carjacking and having a loaded shotgun were arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Sherriff’s Office reported around 6 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old Exeter man was contacted by a 15-year-old female acquaintance, who suggested they hang out with three of her other male friends, one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds.
They all met up in Farmersville and then drove to the area of Stage Coach and Eshom Road in Badger in the victim’s car and another car. They stopped on the side of the road and one of the girl’s “friends” got into the victim’s truck and drove off.
The victim got into the other vehicle and they began to follow the truck. After passing the truck, they pulled to the side of the road and the victim was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint. A sawed-off shotgun was used by one of the male suspects. The victim was left on the side of the road and the suspects left.
On Saturday, the victim’s truck was spotted in the area of Kirkland and Rose in Farmersville. Police saw several teens get into the truck and drive off. Exeter Police tried to pull the truck over, but the driver wouldn’t stop and a chase began. After several miles, the truck crashed and all of the teens inside ran away. But police caught up with them.
Four of the teens in the truck were identified as the suspects involved in the armed carjacking the night before. All of the suspects were minors and were released to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for Carjacking, Conspiracy and Possession of a loaded firearm.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Detective Christiansen with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.