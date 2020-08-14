Three teenagers were arrested after a hit an run crash on Thursday.
Two 13-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were arrested. At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision on Orange Avenue near Kessing Street.
Three to four juveniles were reported to have fled on foot from the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was also determined to have been stolen, with two license plates stolen from a different vehicle attached to it.
Three juveniles were located nearby and detained without incident. The suspects were identified as two 13 year old females and a 17 year old male. The driver was one of the 13 year old female juveniles, who was also reported as a runaway.
The 17 year old male juvenile had an unrelated felony warrant for his arrest. All three juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility where they were being held without bail.