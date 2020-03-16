Three teens accused of assault and robbery were arrested after an incident that happened on Thursday.
Two 17-year-olds from Bakersfield and a 16-year-old from Porterville were arrested. At about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Porterville Police responded to the Save Mart parking lot at 900 West Henderson, regarding several subjects fighting.
When officers arrived they contacted a 17 year old male and 18 year old female. Both subjects reported three suspects confronted them asking about gang affiliation, however when they denied the suspects’ confrontation the suspects began assaulting the male victim without provocation. The female tried to intervene however she was also assaulted as the suspects pulled out her cell phone and cash from her pockets before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
Both victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to Sierra View Medical Center where they were treated and released. The victim’s property was located near the scene of the assault and returned to her.
At about 6 p.m., officers developed information the suspects were possibly at a residence in the 1200 block of West North Grand Avenue. With the assistance of a Police K-9, officers contacted and detained three juveniles without incident, all of whom were hiding inside the residence. The suspects were identified by the victims as being responsible for the assault and robbery at which time they were all arrested.
All three suspects were later booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility where they’re being held without bail.