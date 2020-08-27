Two 13-year-old boys accused of setting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18 and led to the deaths of two Porterville Firefighters have been released, one of their attorneys said on Thursday.
David Candelaria, who represents one of the boys, said the judge in the case granted a motion filed by him and Attorney Richard Alvarez, who represents the other boy, to release the teens. Candeleria said the motion was granted during a hearing in the case held on Thursday at the Tulare County Juvenile Court in Visalia.
Candelaria said the conditions of the release are the teens have to wear a monitor and they basically have to stay at home. They have to receive permission from their robation officer to leave their home, Candelaria said.
The two teens have been charged with conspiracy, murder and arson in the February 18 fire that lead to the deaths of Porterville Firefighters Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa.
The charges filed are the most severe that can be filed. Under California law, the teens can only be sentenced until the age of 25.