Two teens accused in setting the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed two Porterville Firefighters no longer have to wear a monitor, the Tulare County District Attorney's office stated on Thursday.
The DA's office stated the court released the teens from the monitor requirement in a hearing held on Thursday. The DA's office added it objected to the decision.
The DA's office also stated the teens remain under home supervision. The decision to release the teens to home supervision was made during a hearing last August.
The hearing has been continued until 1:30 p.m. April 26 in Tulare County Superior Court Department C in which a pre-trial is scheduled to be held. Motions are scheduled to be presented at 10 a.m. Monday, August 4 in Department C.
The jurisdictional hearing, which is the trial portion of the hearing, is scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m. August 9 in Department C.
The two 13-year-old boys are accused of setting the fire that led to the deaths of Porterville Firefighters Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones.
Under California law, the teens can only be sentenced until the age of 25.