A much needed upgrade of Teapot Dome Avenue should be done just in time for the opening of the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport.
Since Teapot Dome will be a main access road to Eagle Mountain Casino, which is scheduled to open this fall, improvements for the road will need to be done this summer. And with the expected approval of the road construction to come from the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, the construction should begin next month.
As part of its consent calendar during its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the board is set to award a contract for the Teapot Dome project, paving the way for the construction on the road to begin in July. Since the work is being done in large part for the casino, the Tule River Tribe will pay for a portion of the project.
A contract for the project is set to be awarded to Fresno's A.J. Excavation, Inc., who was the lowest bidder, which bid a little less than $1.4 million for the project. The county has also budgeted a little more than $76,000 for contingencies for unexpected costs for the project.
The project will consist of a combination of isolated pavement repairs, the installation of new replacement asphalt surfacing as well as full depth pulverization of existing asphalt materials followed by the application of new replacement asphalt surfacing.
The shoulders of all the locations along Teapot Dome in the project will also be refurbished. And all the newly resurfaced asphalt areas will receive new striping and pavement markings. The project isn't an expansion of Teapot Dome as no new lanes or any kind of expansion of the existing lanes will be done.
The project will include Location 1: Teapot Dome Avenue from Road 224 to the City of Porterville limits about 435 feet west of Newcomb; Location 2: Teapot Dome from West Street to limits of maintenance agreement with the City of Porterville about 1,300 feet east of West; and Location 3: Teapot Dome from Road 216 to West.
The county will use local road funds to fund its portion of the project which is part of the County Transportation improvement Program. Engineering costs for the project was $250,000 and with the construction costs of $1.35, the total cost of the project is $1.6 million.
The county will pay $326,000 while the Tribe will pay $479,000 for location 1 of the project. The county will pay in full location 2 of the project at $244,000 and in full location 3 of the project at $553,000.
SETTON-TERRA BELLA PROJECT
Also as part of its consent calendar on Tuesday the board is set to approve an agreement with Terra Bella's Setton Pistachio for Setton to provide improvements for pedestrians in the community referred to as the Terra Bella Pedestrian Enhanced Connectivity Project. The project will be phased in over several years with all the improvements being completed by 2027.
The project is also in line with the Terra Bella Complete Streets plan design to encourage less automobile traffic.
The project will be done along Avenue 95 between Highway 65 and Road 236 and along Road 234 between Avenues 92 and 95. Improvements will consist of ADA curb ramps, curb and gutter and sidewalk work, a transit/bus turnout location on Avenue 95, drainage improvements, driveways, asphalt pave-outs, and improved signs and crosswalk striping.