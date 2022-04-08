Teapot Dome will be a main access road to the new Eagle Mountain Casino now being constructed near the Porterville Airport, so an obvious upgrade of the road is needed.
At its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday the Tulare County Board of Supervisors should give quick approval to advertise for bids for the Teapot Dome project as part of its consent calendar at its next meeting. The Teapot Dome Avenue construction project is scheduled to begin this summer ahead of the opening of the casino, which is scheduled for this fall.
The Teapot Dome project is part of a memorandum of understanding between the county, the Tule River Tribe and the Tule River Tribe Gaming Authority, the Tribal Parties, when it comes to the casino.
With the revenue that will come from the casino, the MOU states “the Tribal Parties will provide a predictable, stable funding source to mitigate impacts to the county and surrounding community.”
On the Teapot Dome project the county states “Teapot Dome Avenue and West Street will become high priority roads due to the expected high traffic volumes. These roads are expected to serve as primary corridors for the public in the surrounding region.”
As part of the MOU, the county agreed to design and construct improvements to Teapot Dome. They consist of Teapot Dome between West Street and ¼ mile east of West Street, and from Road 224 to approximately 550 feet west of Newcomb Street; the Avenue256/Spruce Road Intersection; and West Street between Teapot Dome and the city of Porterville limits.
“The Tribal Parties will contribute their pro-rata fair shares of the improvements cost,” the county staff report stated.
County staff also stated The Tribal Parties will overlay Westwood Street between the Avenue 140 alignment and Highway 190 at their cost.
West Street between Teapot Dome and the city limits lies within the City of Porterville’s jurisdiction, so the city will do the construction of the improvements. The project will consist of repairing asphalt on multiple segments along Teapot Dome.
County staff stated the work to be done consists, in general, of a combination of isolated pavement repairs followed by the installation of new asphalt as well as full depth pulverization of existing asphalt followed by the application of new asphalt.
Shoulders of the roadways in all the locations of the project will be fixed. No new lanes will be added and Teapot Dome won't be expanded.
The locations of the project will be Teapot Dome from Road 224 to the city of Porterville limits, about 435 feet west of Newcomb; Teapot Dome from West to the city limits, about 1,300 east of West Street; and Teapot Dome from Road 216 to West Street.
No county general funds won't be used to pay for the project. The board did approve 2020/2021 County Transportation Improvement Program funds to be used.
The Teapot Dome project will be funded by local road and Tribal Parties funds. The project is projected to cost just more than $1.75 million.
The cost sharing will be as follows: Road 224 to City of Porterville limits, about 550 feet west of Newcomb: County — $355,000, Tribal Parties, $520,600; Teapot Dome from West Street to city limits, about 1.4 mile east of West: County — $269,331, Tribal Parties — $0. Teapot Dome from Road 216 to West: County — $609,765, Tribal Parties — $0.