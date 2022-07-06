A step toward the eventual closing of the Teapot Dome landfill south of Porterville was taken on Tuesday.
The Teapot Dome landfill is no longer taking non-refuse disposals. The police went into effect on Tuesday. Materials such as wood, construction debris, mattresses, appliances, tires, metal and green waste can no longer be taken to the Teapot Dome dump.
Those materials must now be taken to the Woodville Landfill at 19800 Road 152. The county has decided to reduce its number of landfills from three to two and to operate the landfills at Woodville and Visalia. The county was running a deficit to operate three landfills.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved a measure last year that's leading to the eventual closing of the Teapot Dome landfill and the expansion of the Woodville landfill.
The Woodville landfill expanson is costing $8 million and is being funded by a fund the county as accumulated for future disposal. It's expected the Woodville landfill expansion will be completed sometime during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.