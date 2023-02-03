Presidents from teachers associations representing surrounding school districts are scheduled to attend Monday's Burton School District Board meeting to speak on behalf of the Burton Elementary Teachers Association.
It's also expected teachers from surrounding school districts will be at Monday's board meeting in support of BETA. The public comment period for the meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
BETA and the district have been unable to come together on an agreement and teachers in the district have been working without an agreement since the new contract year on July 1, 2022.
BETA and the district have had two negotiating sessions with a state mediator. An offer was presented to BETA after the second negotiating session. BETA president Stacy Schneider said the offer was presented by the state mediator.
On Friday, January 27 teachers in the district overwhelmingly rejected the offer with 95 percent of those who voted, voting against the offer.
The district and BETA will hold a third negotiating session with a state mediator on February 22. Schneider stated that session will be the “last and final mediation.”
She said if no agreement is reached as a result of the session on February 22, then a fact finding process will be done to determine if Burton's teachers can go on strike. “It's kind of like the last ditch effort when we get the OK to go on strike.”
Schneider said it's her understanding the fact-finding process will involve a BETA representative, a district representative and a third party. The fact finding process determines, “yes, you can go on strike,” Schneider said.
BETA claims the district doesn't pay competitive salaries as compared to surrounding districts and the district is losing teachers as a result. Schneider said salaries aren't the only issue.
She has said one issue is teachers “feeling completely disrespected” by the Burton School Board and superintendent Sergio Mendoza.
She added another issue is teachers having to pay out of their own pockets for supplies for classrooms and students. Schneider also said teachers have to deal with disciplinary concerns on a daily basis and students not being suspended for bad behavior is an issue. Another issue is the amount of leave teachers are allowed, Schneider said.
In a letter issued by the district on January 24, the district stated it has come to an agreement with BETA on a number of issues and the remaining issue to be settled is related to salaries.The district maintains is committed to providing competitive salaries and retaining teachers.
The district has stated it has offered a 7.56 percent salary increase to BETA while BETA has asked for an 11.25 percent increase.