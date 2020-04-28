The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to find two “people of interest” in the murder of a New London man.
Two years ago, Paul Abraca was found murdered in his home in New London. He died from blunt force trauma to the upper body.
The suspects in this case tried to set Abraca's house on fire after running away from the scene.
Early in the investigation, TCSO Detectives were able to identify Arturo Mascareno as a person of interest. Mascareno fled shortly after the murder and is believed to be in Mexico.
During the last two years, investigators have continued to follow up on leads and evidence and have identified a second person of interest pictured in the dark collared shirt. The unidentified person of interest is believed to have ties to Salinas. Both men are considered dangerous. Detectives are currently working with U.S. and Mexican authorities to try to find the two men.
A motive for the murder is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Morley or Sgt. Sanchez at (559)733-6218, or anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.