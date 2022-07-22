The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman.
Billie lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in the 600 block of N. Reservation Road.
She was last seen around 3:30 p.m Thursday leaving from the above address with her 65-year-old grandmother, Helen Vielma Thomas, in a red or grey sedan.
Thomas may possibly be traveling with Billie to Reno, Nev., or to Las Cruces, N.M.
Billie is a Native American girl, 3 feet tall, 45 pounds with brown eyes and has long brown hair. Thomas is a 65-year-old Native American woman, 5-feet 3-inches tall, 242 pounds with brown eyes, and has long brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Billie Helena Chatman or Helen Vielma Thomas are encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch, (559) 733-6218, (800) 808-0488, Tip Now Line: (559) 725-4194, or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com.