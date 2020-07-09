On July 1st, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 2700 block of W. Sedona Ave in Visalia for a suspicious death.
When Deputies arrived, they learned 48-year-old Saul Cortez was found dead in an irrigation ditch by someone passing by. Emergency responders arrived on scene and removed Cortez from the ditch. There is no evidence of foul play and/or second party involvement. And his death is being considered “accidental” at this time.
The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is currently searching for any relatives of Mr. Cortez. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Webb or Sgt. Rhoads of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office at (559) 687-7000. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.