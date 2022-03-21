Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle in an orchard near the Woodville Labor Camp off Road 192 and Avenue 160 west of Porterville.
When Deputies arrived, numerous cars took off. At the scene, Deputies found gaffs, a large amount of money and other evidence indicating cockfighting was taking place. Tulare County Animal Control came to the scene to handle loose roosters in the area.
Deputies arrested three people for cruelty to animals.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.