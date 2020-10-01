Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) pink patches are on sale now through the end of October to promote breast cancer awareness during the month of October.
Pink TCSO patches are available for purchase for $10 each from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To purchase one, please visit one of the following locations; Sheriff's Headquarters in Visalia, the Orosi Substation, the Porterville Substation and the Pixley Substation.
TCSO is accepting payments via cash or check. Checks can be written to the Tulare County Sheriff''s Foundation. If mailing a check, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope and mail it to: Teresa Douglass, TCSO, 833 S. Akers St., Visalia, CA 93277.
Proceeds benefit cancer treatment at the Kaweah Delta Health Care District for people who cannot afford mammograms or ultrasounds.
For more info, call Teresa Douglass at (559) 802-9412.