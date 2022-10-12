The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed burglary in which a man held two women and a baby at gunpoint.
Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville.
When Deputies arrived, they found two women and a baby inside the home. The victims told Deputies they came home to find a man inside the house.
The man then zip tied the women and held them at gunpoint for several hours. There was also a baby inside the home.
The man left the home with cash and two cell phones, but the women and baby were not hurt. The women freed themselves from the zip ties by the time Deputies arrived.
TCSO Detectives have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.