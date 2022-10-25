The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday a major drug trafficking ring was broken up that led to the arrest of 13 individuals and the seizure of drugs valued at more than $1.3 million.
On Monday, TCSO officers joined nine other law enforcement agencies in a large-scale takedown operation that ended with 13 people behind bars, large amounts of drugs and guns seized and three highly-dangerous meth labs destroyed.
Investigators with the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Tactical Narcotics Team worked the multi-agency operation, which targeted members of a Tulare County based drug trafficking organization.
During the course of the lengthy investigation, three meth conversion labs were found, processed and destroyed and a large amount of meth was seized.
During the operation, Investigators seized 1,146.17 pounds of meth, 1.3 kg of cocaine, 1.69 kg of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, 22 guns, $11,000 in cash and made 13 arrests. The drugs seized were valued at more than $1.3 million. The following suspects arrested are from the Tulare, Coalinga, Porterville and Alpaugh areas:
23-year old Oscar Contreras; 50-year-old Antonio Alvarado Pulido; 51-year-old Angel Sanchez; 50-year-old Alma Gonzalez; 32-year-old Jose Luis Felix Ochoa; 60-year-old Michael Scott Ackerman; 24-year-old Gabriel Sicairos Leon; 47-year-old Vickie Sanchez; 24-year-old Juan Carlos Ruiz Jr.; 30-year-old Javier Lopez; 30-year-old Sostenes Quintero; 36-year-old Yurico Ayon; and 60-year-old Monico Ayon Fernandez.
Detectives are still searching for 39-year-old Raudel Corrales Ayon and 36-year-old Leonel Robles Meraz.
The suspects face charges of Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Transportation,
Possession of a controlled substance while armed, Carrying a concealed weapon in vehicle, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Obstruction, Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute and distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, Conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and Illegal use of a communications facility.