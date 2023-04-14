The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will make a request to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors in the form of a public hearing during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday morning for a daily jail rate increase to house out-of-county, state and federal inmates.
TCSO is looking to raise the daily inmate cost by just more than $61, for a daily total of $124, to house out-of-county, federal or state inmates. The increase in requests stems from the cost of living increase, inflation and service demands. TCSO must have daily rates that will allow for housing of said inmates, and after a survey conducted earlier this year it was determined a sustainable daily rate would be $124. The public hearing is set in order to gain feedback from the public on the proposed increase.
In addition to the TCSO public hearing, two more public hearings are set for Tuesday’s board meeting. Several departments with the Health and Human Services Agency are looking to increase their fees, and the Agricultural Commissioner/Sealers Office are also looking to make changes to their fee schedule effective July 1. The public is encouraged to review the information and provide feedback to the board on these items.
The board will review the flood debris removal Request For Proposals, and choose the bidder most viable for the county. The RFP was put out for bidders to apply to service the county with debris removal from recent storms and flooding.
County staff will publicly disclose the bidder information and the board will choose which bid to award. The fiscal impact for the debris removal service may be reimbursed in full to the county in the future, however if funding isn't reimbursed it will come from the Resource Management Agency budget.
The board will be asked to recognize National Library Week on Tuesday.
After the Library Advisory board gives their annual report on the county libraries and programs, they will request the week of April 23 through 29 to be honored as National Library Week. This year’s theme is “There is More to the Story.”
The Human Resources Department will request the board set the Law Library Director’s salary at $75,000 annually. If approved the salary wage will become effective April 23.
Other board business that's slated for Tuesday’s meeting includes the presentation of two proclamations and an update on the flood relief efforts in the county from Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman.
Tuesday’s consent calendar sits at 25 items, all of which may be approved by the board in one motion. One item to note on the consent calendar is the ratification of an amendment to an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to extend their service term by one year to provide law enforcement services in the Success Lake recreational areas through March 31, 2024.
This meeting is scheduled for April 18 beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting may be attended in person or viewed live via the Tulare County YouTube channel.