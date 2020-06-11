On May 26th, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of E. Court Avenue in Pixley for a grand theft.
When they arrived, Deputies learned someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a car parked in the victim’s driveway. The estimated loss was $2,500.
The suspect was seen on surveillance leaving the area in a black midsize SUV, which resembles a 2003 to 2007 Saturn Vue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Javier Guerrero or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, (559) 802-9523 or 24 hours (559) 733-6218. Information can also be left anonymously at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.