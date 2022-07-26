The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the South County Detention Center.
In the evening hours of Monday, TCSO Correctional Deputies at the South County Jail located an inmate unconscious in one of the intake holding areas. Deputies, along with onsite medical staff, immediately started rendering first aid and an ambulance was called.
Emergency medical personnel transported the inmate to a local area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Tulare County Sheriff’s Detectives were called and took over the investigation. The identity is pending family notification.
The investigation is still an active one. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.