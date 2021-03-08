The Tulare County Sheriff's Department was on scene on Sunday night in Plainview investigating what they're calling a suspicious death.
At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, TCS deputies were called to the 19000 block of Vista in Plainview for a man found dead in a car.
Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim. On Sunday night, Homicide Detectives were investigating whether or not foul play was involved.
Those who have any information are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.