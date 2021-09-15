The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in Porterville in which a man was stabbed.
At about 5 p.m Tuesday, TCSO Deputies were called to the 500 block of S. Conner Street in Porterville for a disturbance. When Deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was in critical condition.
Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.