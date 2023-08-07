Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Date and Park in Porterville for a stabbing.
When they arrived, Deputies learned the victim had been stabbed multiple times several hours earlier, around 2 a.m.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was being evaluated by medical staff.
TCSO Detectives were on scene investigating.
Anyone with information contact Deputy Bianca Garibay or Sergeant Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.