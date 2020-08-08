Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, TCSO received a call from the Office of Emergency Services in regards to a plane that crashed in the Golden Trout
The California Highway Patrol helicopter has landed near the location and members of the Tulare County Sheriffs Search and Rescue team are enroute.
The plane crash was in the Golden Trout Wildnerness near a meadow in the Sequoia National Forest.
The pilot was the only occupant on the plane. He is alive and has been airlifted by the CHP helicopter to a local hospital.