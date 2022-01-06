The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being stabbed in Porterville.
At about 3:15 a.m. Thursday TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Plano and River in Porterville for people screaming from the river bottom, saying someone had been stabbed.
When Deputies arrived, they found a man dead. As of Thursday Detectives were on scene investigating the incident as a homicide.
Those have any information are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.