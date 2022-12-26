The Tulare County Sheriff's Office was investigating a double stabbing in Terra Bella that happened on Monday.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing.
When they arrived, Deputies found a man and a woman with stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives were heading to the scene to continue the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 559-733-6218.