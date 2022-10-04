The Tulare Cointy Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Woodville.
Just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting.
When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store.
TCSO Detectives were on scene investigating. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.