At about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the CF Market in the 9000 Block of Road 236 in Terra Bella for an armed robbery.
When Deputies arrived they learned four men walked into the store and two of them were armed with guns. The men pulled out guns and demanded money.
The suspects also took several cases of beer along with cigarettes. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.