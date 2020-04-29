Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 43700 Block of Road 136 in Orosi for a possible rooster fight in the middle of an orange orchard.
When they arrived, several people ran away. Deputies found 11 caged roosters and about 30 dead roosters near the portable arena.
Deputies also found several “gaffs” (knives, which are tied to the rooster legs) and other paraphernalia used in rooster fights.
Tulare County Animal Control responded to the location and took possession of the roosters. Deputies later found a 65 year-old man hiding in a neighboring orchard, who was later arrested for being involved in the rooster fight.
Anyone with more information about this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.