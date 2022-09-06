Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives on Tuesday stated they were seeking help in finidhg Amber Dawn Golden of Strathmore.
She was last seen leaving her family’s home in the 20700 block of Avenue 196 in Strathmore on August 26. She's described as 5-8, 180 pounds and has blue eyes and long burgundy-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.
She has ties to Oroville, Calif., and might possibly have gone back to that area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Torres or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, 1(800) 808-0488, Tip Now Line: 559-725-4194, or by e-mail at tcso@tipnow.com.