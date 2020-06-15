Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find nine-year-old Abigail Alvarado. She was last seen between 5 and 6 this morning at her home near Avenue 96 and Road 242 in Terra Bella.
She was wearing blue jeans and a black and white striped shirt. Abigail is schizophrenic and has a history of wandering away from her house.
Anyone with information is about this case is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.