Just before 6:00 am Saturday morning, TCSO Deputies were called to the Plainview Market in the 19000 Block of Avenue 196 in Plainview for an armed robbery.
When they arrived, Deputies learned that two men drove up to the store in a gray, four-door sedan. They walked into the store, pulled out guns and demanded money. The clerk gave them money from the cash register and the suspects ran off.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Brandee Robinson with TCSO at 559-733-6218, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.